BREAKING NEWS
Ice accumulating on raised surfaces in parts of NC
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flash Flood Watch
Full Story
Live radar | First Alert Weather
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health and Coronavirus
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Contact Us
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Sponsored Content
black history month
Black History Month: Fayetteville State University
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayetteville
fayetteville state
black history
black history month
Sponsored Content
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Protest leads young CA BLM activist on journey to family's past
Age ain't nothing but a number: North Carolina's young changemakers
Artist sculpts lifelike figurines of Black heroes throughout American history
'Mixed-ish' star shares family legacy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates