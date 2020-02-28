black history month

'Each year I see it grow:' Sanderson High School carries on with Black History Month tradition

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Through song, step and dance, Sanderson High School celebrates Black History Month.

"One of the first things they told me when I was appointed principal here is our black history program is incredible," said Gretta Dula, the school principal.

All year, the school prepares for this tradition. In her first year as principal, this is something Dula couldn't wait to see.

"Anytime the kids are really passionate about something, you want to make sure they have an audience," Dula said.

Every year the students invite the public and alumni to observe different forms of culture, remembering the past and the present. And it's something students want to be a part of.

"Each year I see it grow more and more and it's just always been like I want to do that, I want to be a part of it. And I've never gotten a chance so it's very important," said Madison Kilgore, event emcee.

With pride, honor and tradition, the Sanderson Spartans dream big and make it happen.

"Black is beautiful. I think that's one of the big things I want everybody to take away," Kilgore said. "Everybody looks different but black is always beautiful."
