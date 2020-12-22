Community & Events

Student artists celebrate completion of Black Lives Matter mural in Carrboro

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A community project to promote unity in Carrboro is now complete.

A Black Lives Matter/End Racism Now mural is now on display on the east side of the community works building on W. Main St. Work started on the mural back in November.

Artist Tyrone Small led a team of student artists who worked through cold and rough weather to finish ahead of schedule. The mural depicts several facets of Black culture and a flower garden.

Carrboro town council plans to meet with the students to thank them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscarrboroblack lives mattermural artscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Free COVID-19 testing in Raleigh this week
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
Gov. Cooper allows sale of to-go alcoholic beverages
WEATHER: Storms for Christmas Eve?
Not done shopping? You can still get gifts in time for Christmas
NC attorney details experience in Moderna vaccine trial
'A blessing:' ABC11 viewers donate money to help 2 women keep their homes
Show More
More than 70 West Point cadets accused of cheating on exam
Raleigh HOA demands woman remove her Black Lives Matter sign
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Walmart teams up with FedEx for at-home return service
NC catering businesses struggling due to reduced holiday parties
More TOP STORIES News