Student artists celebrate completion of Black Lives Matter mural in Carrboro

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A community project to promote unity in Carrboro is now complete.
A Black Lives Matter/End Racism Now mural is now on display on the east side of the community works building on W. Main St. Work started on the mural back in November.
Artist Tyrone Small led a team of student artists who worked through cold and rough weather to finish ahead of schedule. The mural depicts several facets of Black culture and a flower garden.
Carrboro town council plans to meet with the students to thank them.
