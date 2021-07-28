bite size

Black-owned Chicago bakery Schweet Cheesecake is 'close to perfection'

By Kacia Huynh
EMBED <>More Videos

Schweet Cheesecake 'close to perfection'

CHICAGO -- Schweet Cheesecake, a Black family-owned business, is making a difference in its community.

The artisanal bakeshop attracts customers from all over the Chicagoland area to the city's Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Co-Owner, Chamille Weddington, describes Schweet Cheesecake and reveals what makes it different from others.

"What is Schweet Cheesecake? Original, homemade, and Chicago. What makes our cheesecake different is its really light, its fluffy, and they know its freshly made as soon as they bite into it," Weddington said.

Inspired by and named after Weddington's grandmother, The Viola Strawberry is their signature cheesecake.

"We were just in the kitchen one day, and we were eating our grandmothers pastry. We took her idea and we reengineered it and turned it into a cheesecake," Weddington said.

While fulfilling every customers sweet tooth, Schweet Cheesecake also aims to foster economic growth in the Austin community with its 'Ujamaa program.

"Its a program that allows us to help blooming entrepreneurs to showcase their products. It's a promotional campaign. It's meant to inspire. It's meant to give artists awareness," Weddington explained.

Weddington said revitalization is important to the business and wants people outside of the Austin community to see what the neighborhood has to offer.

"It's refreshing to grow something that belongs to you and that belongs to the community," Weddington emphasized. "It's not just about cheesecake at all. Its about community."

For more info, visit their schweetfoods.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinbakeryfooddessertsblack owned businessbite sizelocalishwls
BITE SIZE
Schweet Cheesecake 'close to perfection'
Houston restaurant is ode to ZZ Top and iconic music
Get jolted with Sail Away's canned cold brew
Anthonie's Market Grill is a hidden gem!
TOP STORIES
Some businesses reinstate mask mandate as COVID cases surge
LATEST: Delta variant leading to rising hospitalizations
Man placed racist stickers at Mexican restaurants: Cary police
Pop-up storms could bring damaging wind and hail today
Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Show More
Holly Springs diver wins silver in Tokyo
New Pfizer data suggests 3rd vaccine dose 'strongly' boosts protection
Biden woos Pa. working class with new 'buy American' efforts
Homeschooling surges across the country and in North Carolina
Texas woman charged with murder in 1984 shaken baby case
More TOP STORIES News