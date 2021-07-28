CHICAGO -- Schweet Cheesecake, a Black family-owned business, is making a difference in its community.
The artisanal bakeshop attracts customers from all over the Chicagoland area to the city's Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
Co-Owner, Chamille Weddington, describes Schweet Cheesecake and reveals what makes it different from others.
"What is Schweet Cheesecake? Original, homemade, and Chicago. What makes our cheesecake different is its really light, its fluffy, and they know its freshly made as soon as they bite into it," Weddington said.
Inspired by and named after Weddington's grandmother, The Viola Strawberry is their signature cheesecake.
"We were just in the kitchen one day, and we were eating our grandmothers pastry. We took her idea and we reengineered it and turned it into a cheesecake," Weddington said.
While fulfilling every customers sweet tooth, Schweet Cheesecake also aims to foster economic growth in the Austin community with its 'Ujamaa program.
"Its a program that allows us to help blooming entrepreneurs to showcase their products. It's a promotional campaign. It's meant to inspire. It's meant to give artists awareness," Weddington explained.
Weddington said revitalization is important to the business and wants people outside of the Austin community to see what the neighborhood has to offer.
"It's refreshing to grow something that belongs to you and that belongs to the community," Weddington emphasized. "It's not just about cheesecake at all. Its about community."
For more info, visit their schweetfoods.com.
Black-owned Chicago bakery Schweet Cheesecake is 'close to perfection'
BITE SIZE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News