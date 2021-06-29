be localish philadelphia

Blackmarzian features Afro-futuristic jewelry from innovative artist

EMBED <>More Videos

Blackmarzian features Afro-futuristic jewelry from innovative artist

PHILADELPHIA -- Qil Jones is a Metal Bender, self-described Machine Witch and the creator of Blackmarzian.

Jones envisions and creates an assortment of ultra-modern adornments from hair and face ornaments to bracelets, earrings and more out of sheets of metal.

It's all done out of their home studio in West Philadelphia.

The core of the company is inspired by traditions of black queer radical feminism as well as the folk art of blacksmiths in Africa. You can also make a custom order; imagination is the only limit.

Blackmarzian | Instagram
Online only, custom orders available
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvibe localish philadelphialocalish
BE LOCALISH PHILADELPHIA
This NJ brewery/roastery hybrid serves up 2 favorites in one place
Create the cookie, milkshake of your dreams at Philly's ' 'CookieLab'
K-9 Kakes serves up all-natural treats for the pampered pup
Delaware State Trooper gifts 9-year-old new basketball sneakers
TOP STORIES
Venomous pet zebra cobra missing in Raleigh
Why NC State baseball was forced out of CWS
12-foot great white shark tracked off North Carolina coast
9-year-old killed in Statesville drive-by shooting, police say
See a doctor if your child has this skin discoloration
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
Could $3K child tax credit lead parents to owe IRS more money?
Show More
LATEST: Annual booster shots may not be needed for COVID-19
Nearly 40 businesses hold job fair at Crabtree Valley Mall
Remnants of Danny move farther away from NC
Woman run over, killed in possible domestic-related crash in Clayton
Carolina Hurricanes postpone outdoor game for 1 year
More TOP STORIES News