Bladen County wildfire scorches more than 500 acres, could still burn for weeks

A fire in Bladen County this week scorched more than 500 acres. (WTVD)

A fire in Bladen County this week scorched more than 500 acres.

Smoke could be seen from as far away as Cumberland County.

And even though the fire is contained, the North Carolina Forestry Services says the fire could be burning for weeks.

Earlier in the week, flames could be seen for miles.



On the ground, the underbrush still smolders after crews from five surrounding counties made an aggressive attack.

Right now, authorities still aren't sure how the fire started but they do know it wasn't electrical, from lightning or a controlled burn.

State investigators aren't ruling out arson either.

As far as the danger to the public, the smoke is going to be the biggest risk. Depending on wind, visibility on highways 41, 53 and 210 could be impacted.
