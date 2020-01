RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A transformer blew before 9 p.m. and knocked out power at two traffic lights near New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.The traffic lights were out at New Bern and Corporation along with New Bern at New Hope.Duke Energy said just before 11 p.m. 280 customers were without power and estimated time of restoration would be just before 1 a.m.