Body found near Blue Ridge Parkway, FBI says 'no evidence' it's related to Brian Laundrie search

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. -- The National Park Service says a man was found dead near an overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that the park service said a park visitor reported the body on Saturday below the Yadkin Valley Overlook, about 100 miles north of Asheville, and law enforcement rangers found the body a short time later.
There were online rumors that the death was connected to the Brian Laundrie search.
"At this time, there is no evidence to connect or any reason to believe it is related to the search for fugitive Brian Laundrie," the FBI told WSOC.
The Blue Ridge Parkway stretches 469 miles from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, through Asheville and Western North Carolina to the entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Officials say the cause of death is unknown.
