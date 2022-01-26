u.s. & world

1 body found as Coast Guard searches for 38 missing at sea near FL; survivor found clinging to boat

Investigators said they believe the vessel was being used for human smuggling.
By Ivan Pereira
EMBED <>More Videos

Coast Guard looking for survivors of capsized boat

MIAMI -- The Coast Guard has recovered one body as the search continues off Florida's coast for nearly 40 missing after a boat capsized.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.

The Coast Guard was combing the waters off eastern Florida Tuesday afternoon, looking for 39 people on a boat that capsized.

The vessel may have been part of a "human smuggling venture," the Coast Guard said.



The Coast Guard said it had received a report from a good Samaritan who rescued a man clinging to the vessel, roughly 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet, around 8 a.m.

The survivor said he left Bimini, Bahamas, on Saturday night, and that their boat encountered turbulent weather. No one was wearing a life jacket, according to the survivor.

Coast Guard boats and aircraft were searching throughout the morning, and as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, no other survivors had been discovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridacoast guardrescueu.s. & worldboat accidentabc newsnational
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
U.S. & WORLD
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule
Scientists monitoring new omicron subvariant BA.2
Fed expected to hike interest rates in effort to tame inflation
Navy reports race to rescue F35 fighter jet from South China Sea
TOP STORIES
Snow possible this weekend but major impacts not expected
2 children hospitalized after car crashes into Chapel Hill playground
Fayetteville mother, daughter missing since 2016 found safe
LATEST: Wake County reduces COVID-19 testing hours
It's official: Supersonic jet startup Boom to land in North Carolina
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule
Fed expected to hike interest rates in effort to tame inflation
Show More
North Carolina Zoo closes aviary after report of bird flu
RDU scrambles to resupply deicer after runway mishap during snow storm
Man denied heart transplant because he has not received COVID vaccine
San Jose becomes 1st in US to require gun liability insurance
House Speaker Pelosi to run for reelection to Congress
More TOP STORIES News