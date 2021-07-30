Bob Odenkirk says he's 'going to be okay' after small heart attack

Hi. It's Bob.

Thank you.

To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week.

And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Bob Odenkirk said Friday he is "going to be okay" after suffering a small heart attack earlier this week.The "Better Call Saul" star took to Twitter to explain that doctors "knew how to fix the blockage without surgery," adding, "I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."Odenkirk also thanked fans for their support, writing, "Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me.""It's overwhelming," he continued. "But I feel the love and it means so much. "Odenkirk collapsed Tuesday on the Albuquerque set where the "Breaking Bad" spin-off is shooting its sixth and final season. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a local hospital.Odenkirk's son Nate, the elder of his two children, tweeted earlier this week, "He's going to be OK."The sixth season of the spin-off prequel to "Breaking Bad" is set to air on AMC next year. Both shows were shot in and mostly set in Albuquerque."Bob is someone we have known and been lucky enough to work with for a long time," AMC said in a statement Wednesday night. "The immediate outpouring of affection and concern from fans around the world is a clear reflection of his immense talents and ability to both move and entertain people. Like everyone else, we are so grateful to know he is in stable condition and receiving excellent care. We are holding him close in our thoughts and wishing for a fast and full recovery."Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the "criminal lawyer" who appeared in dozens of episodes of "Breaking Bad."Odenkirk has won two Emmys, for his writing on "The Ben Stiller Show" and on "Saturday Night Live."He has also appeared on HBO's "The Larry Sanders Show" and in the films "The Post," "Little Women" and "Nobody."