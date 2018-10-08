Bode and Morgan Miller welcome new baby after daughter's tragic drowning

EMBED </>More Videos

Bode and Morgan Miller are new parents again. (morganebeck/Instagram)

By
Bode and Morgan Miller are new parents again, just months after the tragic drowning of their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline.

The couple welcomed a baby boy Friday.

Morgan took to Instagram over the summer to share the family's heartbreak.

She wrote, "We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would ever experience pain like this."

The couple turned their pain into a personal mission to promote water safety. The two have spoken to several media outlets trying to educate families about pool drownings.

Bode and Morgan also have a 3-year-old son and two other children from previous relationships.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningswimmingparenting
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Michael becomes a hurricane, could bring heavy rain to the Carolinas
Coyote attacks Wake County woman's dog in backyard
Child porn found at home of Wake Forest man charged with threatening students
2 years later: Hurricane Matthew a slow healing wound
New York limo crash ranks among deadliest US traffic accidents
MOST WANTED DEADBEAT: Doctor owes $4M in child support
Photo of late husband stolen from woman's cart at NC Walmart
Voting registrations spike after Taylor Swift's political post
Show More
Body found near road in Goldsboro
Expect delays! Downtown detours begin at Capital Boulevard and Wade Avenue
Robot lawn mowers coming to a yard near you
UNCW students start classes, some still displaced by Florence
Hand sanitizer possibly better than soap, study finds
More News