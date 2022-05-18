Mother, son found dead outside Hope Mills apartments

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother and her son were found dead outside their Hope Mills apartment Wednesday morning.

Hope Mills police officers responded to calls about two people lying in the grass at the Village Green Apartments in the 6200 block of Hackberry Drive at around 7 a.m. Investigators who approached the two people learned that they were dead.

"Yeah kind of crazy to see that kind of thing first thing two minutes after waking up, especially in a place like this ya know? It's a tight knit lil community," said one neighbor.
There are currently no suspects in the case. No arrest have been made. Investigators have called the case a homicide investigation but have not released any further details.
