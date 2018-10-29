BODY FOUND

Bodies of missing sisters found duct taped along Hudson River

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have identified the two women whose duct-taped bodies were found washed up from the Hudson River as sisters from Virginia.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan --
Police have identified the two women whose duct-taped bodies were found washed up along the Hudson River as sisters from Virginia.

Police said the bodies of 16-year-old Tala Farea and 22-year-old Rotana Farea, of Fairfax, were found around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of 68th Street and Riverside Park. Responding officers found the bodies laying on rocks near the river.

A missing child's poster said the women were last seen on August 24, but no photographs were included.

A police source tells Eyewitness News the bodies were bound together with duct tape, with tape around their waists and feet, facing each other.

Both were fully clothed, and there were no signs of trauma.

Sources believe the bodies washed ashore with the tide and stayed when the tide went out.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundhudson riverUpper West SideNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bodies of 2 women wash up from Hudson River off Upper West Side
BODY FOUND
Sheriff seeks 2K volunteers to help search for missing Wis. girl Jayme Closs
Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen may have been spotted in Miami
Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home
Man charged with murder after Goldsboro woman's body found in container
More body found
Top Stories
Student shot at Charlotte area high school
Woman fired after video shows her harassing 2 women waiting for AAA
No survivors expected from Indonesia plane crash, officials say
Free gas giveaway happening Monday and Tuesday
18-year-old shot in head at Halloween Party in Orange Co.
Safe trick-or-treating options available in Raleigh
Deer-related car crashes decreased in 2018, study finds
Animal Protection Society of Durham to raffle off 'Hamilton' tickets
Show More
Scarecast: The forecast for trick-or-treating in the Triangle
11 years later, Stacy Peterson's family still left with questions
The Candyman: Remembering a real-life Halloween horror story
Couple in Yosemite proposal photo found
IBM to acquire Raleigh-based Red Hat for $34 billion
More News