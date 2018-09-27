Body believed to be Maddox Ritch found during search for missing 6-year-old

GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) --
Search crews have discovered a body believed to be Maddox Ritch off of Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Maddox's parents have been notified of the discovery by law enforcement.

Identification of the body will be done by the medical examiner's office.

Maddox went missing on Saturday, September 22nd, at a park in Gastonia.

He was with his father and another adult at the time.

Maddox's father, Ian Ritch, says the 6-year-old, who is autistic and non-verbal, got "too far ahead" of him and he couldn't catch him.

On Tuesday afternoon, FBI Special Agent Jason Kaplan announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Maddox's whereabouts.

