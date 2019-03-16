Body cam footage of Parkland shooter's arrest released

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities release video of the confessed Parkland high school mass shooter.

PARKLAND, Fla. -- For the first time we are seeing the arrest of a man who police said shot and killed 17-people at his former high school in Florida.

Broward State Attorney's Office released the video of the arrest of Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz is accused of a deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14th, 2018.

In the video you can hear Cruz tell police about voices and demons while asking what's going on.

An unknown person then tells him to shut up.

Cruz has since been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

His defense team has offered a guilty plea in exchange for life in prison without the possibility of parole. His lawyers said it is only a deal if prosecutors take the death penalty off the table.

Prosecutors have so far rejected that plea deal.

No word on when the case could head to trial.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
floridaarrestparkland school shootingbody cameras
TOP STORIES
Arrest warrant out for husband of Nash Co. woman found dead, search underway
Family upset with short sentence for undocumented immigrant who killed Raleigh man
Additional arrest made in Southern Pines bust, cocaine, meth and guns seized
The serial rapist and killer who terrorized Raleigh in the 1990s
Lack of contractors slows Florence recovery on NC coast
Fayetteville driver charged in crash that killed motorcyclist
Armstrong: Power through the 'Zion fatigue' and enjoy the moment
Show More
Graphic images spray painted on Raleigh's Enloe High School
Woman's sister ends up being perfect match for stem cell transplant
Post-Florence, Spring Lake disaster specialist helps others while struggling herself
President Everett Ward out at Saint Augustine's University
Heroic dog saves family from birthday party shooter
More TOP STORIES News