Body found as crews battle fire in Cameron, deputies say

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a man was found on Tuesday afternoon while crews battled a fire in Harnett County.

Firefighters were responding to a fire along the 100 block of Harman Lane in Cameron. Deputies were called to investigate the discovery just before 6 p.m.

Authorities have yet to identify the body but said they believe there was no foul play involved in the man's death.

This is a developing story stay with ABC11 for more details.
