RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A body was found in the parking lot of a Raleigh Bojangles' on Saturday night.A Raleigh Police representative said they got the call around 8 p.m. Officers found a body with a gunshot wound at the restaurant on Jones Sausage Road.Several police cars were on the scene and crime scene tape surrounded the area.ABC11 is working to get more information on this story.