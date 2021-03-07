Shooting victim's body found outside Durham hotel; police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a body was found outside a hotel Sunday morning.Officers responded to the 5000 block of NC 55 after a report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a victim that had suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call Investigator R. Tuner at 919-560-4440 x29321 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.