homicide investigation

Shooting victim's body found outside Durham hotel; police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a body was found outside a hotel Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of NC 55 after a report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a victim that had suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call Investigator R. Tuner at 919-560-4440 x29321 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policehotelhomicide investigationbody found
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Homicide investigation raises fear in Jacksonville's LGBTQ community
Woman killed in mobile home shooting in Sampson County
Man accused of killing aunt in Johnston County, deputies say
9-year-old, woman found dead in Wendell home tied to Raleigh homicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly gas tanker crash closes I-95 in Johnston County for hours
NC State women's basketball clinch 2nd straight ACC title
NC high-speed chase ends in Knightdale crash; woman critically hurt
UNC fans rush Franklin Street after UNC beats Duke
Cuomo says he will not resign after another ex-aide alleges inappropriate behavior
George Floyd's cause of death, ex-cop's force will be keys at trial
Stimulus bill moves to House this week after Senate passage
Show More
Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants
Daytona motorcycle rally goes on despite pandemic
WATCH: Teen handcuffed after buying stolen bike
LATEST: More than 11,500 COVID-19 deaths in NC
WEATHER: A mostly sunny & cool Sunday
More TOP STORIES News