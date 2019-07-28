Body found in Cape Fear River believed to be missing boater

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A body recovered from the Cape Fear River early Sunday morning matches the description of a boater who went missing on Friday, officials say.
Just before 4 a.m., crews were alerted of a possible body in the water near the Person street boat ramp.
The body found in the water matches the description of a 60-year-old man who went missing two days ago, authorities said.
Police and medical examiners were on the scene Sunday to confirm that information.
Rescue crews have been searching for the man since he was reported missing around 2 p.m. on Friday.
