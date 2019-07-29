Body found in Cape Fear River identified as missing boater

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A body recovered from the Cape Fear River early Sunday morning has been identified as the boater who went missing on Friday, officials say.

Just before 4 a.m., crews were alerted of a possible body in the water near the Person street boat ramp.

The body found in the water matched the description of a man in his 60s who went missing two days ago, authorities said.

Officials confirmed the missing boater was Jerry Taylor, 61, of Stedman.

Rescue crews had been searching for the man since he was reported missing around 2 p.m. on Friday.
