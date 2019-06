Garner Police are investigating a possible homicide on Pool Drive near Aversboro Rd. A single victim was found inside a vehicle at around 4:50 this morning. Police are continuing their investigation. pic.twitter.com/PYb568hbkW — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) June 13, 2019

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner Police Department is investigating after finding a body in a car on Poole Drive.The person was found around 4:50 Thursday morning.Officers are treating the incident as a homicide.No other information was released.