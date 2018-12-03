Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing Florida woman Carla Stefaniak

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida woman vanishes during vacation in Costa Rica

TAMPA, Florida --
Authorities in Costa Rica have located a body in their search for an American woman who went missing while on vacation.

A spokesperson for Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Department confirmed to ABC News that remains were found.

The body was found in a wooded area Monday as investigators combed through the area where Carla Stefaniak spent what was supposed to be her final night in Costa Rica last week, Judicial Investigator Director Walter Espinoza said in a press conference. The remains belong to a woman, but they have not yet been positively identified, Espinoza said.

Stefaniak traveled to Costa Rica to celebrate her 36th birthday. She left for Costa Rica on Thanksgiving Day but had not been heard from since Tuesday, her brother, Carlos Caicedo, told ABC News.

Stefaniak's sister-in-law, April Burton, flew to the Caribbean island with her, but Burton flew back one day early. Stefaniak and Burton are like "best friends," Caicedo said, adding that his sister talks to his wife more than she talks to him. The pair had planned to stay in beach towns around the island, Caicdeo said, and they posted photos and video to social media, documenting their trip.
Related Topics:
missing womanu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
All clear given at William Peace University after 'shelter in place' warning
UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
NC Congressional race in limbo amid allegations of voter fraud
Snow this weekend? It's possible!
Petition urges visa so Hania Aguilar's father can attend funeral
Hootie & The Blowfish coming to Raleigh on 2019 tour
Show More
1 child dead, 40 injured in bus crash carrying youth team
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Western Boulevard
Honoring Bush 41: George H.W. Bush to lie in state at U.S. Capitol
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
More News