One person is dead and another is injured following an incident at a Durham County home Tuesday night.Just before 6 p.m., deputies with the Durham County Sheriff's Office were called to the 5700 block of Tomahawk Trail for a welfare check after a call from a concerned resident.Upon arrival, they found a person had barricaded themselves into a home.After attempts to make contact were unsuccessful, deputies entered the home.In a news release, the sheriff's office was not clear about what exactly happened inside of the residence but said there was an officer-involved shooting.The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment; their injuries were non-life-threatening.After the standoff, deputies found the body of an unidentified person inside.Officials did not comment on a cause of death.A deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which will be handled by the State Bureau of Investigation.