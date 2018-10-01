Body found in Gastonia park officially identified as 6-year-old Maddox Ritch

EMBED </>More Videos

A vigil was held on Thursday night in honor of Maddox Ritch.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) --
Gastonia police received confirmation Monday from the medical examiner's office that the body found in a park last week is that of 6-year-old Maddox Ritch.

Maddox's body was found last Thursday partially submerged in Long Creek, a little more than one mile from where his father had last seen him.

Maddox's father, Ian Ritch, told police that the boy, who has autism and is nonverbal, disappeared after running off while they were at Rankin Lake Park.

Autopsy results are not yet complete, so a cause of death is unknown at this time.

RELATED:
'This is not the end that we had hoped for:' Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found during search
911 caller said missing 6-year-old's father 'didn't act like a concerned parent'
Police plead for information about NC boy's disappearance
'Everybody looks at you as a monster' Father of NC boy speaks for the first time since Maddox Ritch went missing

"We are deeply saddened to learn the body found by searchers last Thursday is confirmed to be Maddox Ritch," Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton said Monday. "Hundreds of people searched tirelessly for this child and our work continues to answer every question we can about his tragic death."

Authorities are still looking for information regarding Maddox's disappearance, specifically from people who were at the park the day he went missing -- on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (704) 869-1075.

Note: The video above is from a previous story
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundmissing boynorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
7 injured in crash involving pedestrians in downtown Raleigh
Man shot in stomach in parking lot of Fayetteville bar
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Donations pour in for family who lost all in Florence floodwaters
Grandfather spends retirement rocking sick babies in intensive care
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Cardi B to surrender to cops in alleged assault at strip club
Man arrested for DWI after car plows into Boy Scouts
Show More
Cumberland County to spray for mosquitoes after Florence
Police searching for suspect involved in ATM robbery, carjacking
Woman admits to shooting husband after he forced way into home, deputies say
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Siler City
3-year-old child rescued from stolen car in Durham
More News