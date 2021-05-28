GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A body found near a Goldsboro home last week has been identified as a 38-year-old woman.
Goldsboro police believe the remains to be that of Heather Diane Stewart, 38, of Goldsboro. However, authorities need to confirm the identification with the State Medical Examiner's Office and the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory.
Last Friday, authorities charged Willie Lee Langston Jr., 29, of La Grange with murder in connection with the case.
On the morning of Monday, May 24, Goldsboro officers were called to the 300 block of Bright Street for a report of a deceased person. The officers found the body next to a residence and the Criminal Investigations Division and the Crime Scene Unit initiated an investigation.
Police said Langston came to the police department Friday after his vehicle was seized in Mt. Olive earlier in the day. He was subsequently charged in the Bright Street case.
Langston is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center without bond.
This investigation is continuing and charges against additional suspects are possible, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward.
Body found in Goldsboro believe to be that of 38-year-old woman
WOMAN KILLED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News