woman killed

Body found in Goldsboro confirmed to be that of 38-year-old woman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A body found near a Goldsboro home last week has been identified as a 38-year-old woman.

The NC Crime Laboratory confirmed Heather Diane Stewart, 38, of Goldsboro, nearly a week after the body was found.

Last Friday, authorities charged Willie Lee Langston Jr., 29, of La Grange with murder in connection with the case.

Just after midnight, authorities arrested Tamarcus Shaquan Ellis in Baltimore County, Maryland, with a murder charge

On the morning of Monday, May 24, Goldsboro officers were called to the 300 block of Bright Street for a report of a deceased person. The officers found the body next to a residence and the Criminal Investigations Division and the Crime Scene Unit initiated an investigation.

Police said Langston came to the police department Friday after his vehicle was seized in Mt. Olive earlier in the day. He was subsequently charged in the Bright Street case.

Langston is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center without bond.

This investigation is continuing and charges against additional suspects are possible, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
goldsborowayne countyncarrestmurderhomicide investigationwoman killedbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Fayetteville man charged in death of pregnant woman, unborn child
Guilty verdict in 2018 abduction, killing of Mollie Tibbetts
Suspect blames mystery men for Mollie Tibbetts murder
Mom of pregnant woman killed in Fayetteville calls shooting 'senseless'
TOP STORIES
Rezoning plan puts Raleigh's environmental justice ruling to the test
Chemist turns down job at UNC as Hannah-Jones tenure dispute unfolds
Man, woman named as persons of interest in death of Fayetteville man
3 Tarboro HS students & 1 Pitt County teen killed in crash
NC counties with highest risk for severe COVID lagging in vaccinations
Durham Bulls postpone Friday game; pitcher remains hospitalized
2 deputies involved in shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. return to duty
Show More
Yelp launches feature to make it easy to find LGBTQ-owned businesses
Have an Amazon device? The company wants to share your internet
St. Augustine's legendary golf coach Lawrence Coleman dies
FBI, Vegas police offer $10K for information about slain boy
Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deaths
More TOP STORIES News