RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have identified a body found off N. Rogers Lane as that of a woman missing for several days.On Monday, police said the person is Amber Lynn Lightsey, 22. who was reported missing May 13.Officers were called to the 1000 block of N. Rogers Lane at approximately 10:38 p.m. Sunday, where they found the woman's body.No other details were immediately released and the case remains under investigation.