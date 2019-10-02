Homicide investigation underway after body found near cemetery in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a man was found near a cemetery in Fayetteville on Wednesday.

Fayetteville Police Department said a person visiting Northside Cemetery called police around 10:15 a.m. to report a body near the treeline along Brinkley Street near North Street.

The homicide unit is investigating the case, and officers have called the death "suspicious in nature."



They said the death was suspicious because it did not appear as if the man died where his body was found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillehomicide investigationcemetery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child found dead inside home in Fayetteville
Dash cam captures thief's stunned face mid-robbery
Driver runs over 2 people in Fayetteville parking lot
Garner escapee captured weeks after leaving work release job
Record-breaking heat expected Wednesday, Thursday
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Cary double murder suspect answers cross-examination
Show More
LIVE | Fatalities after WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT Airport
Cycle NC 'Mountains to Coast' ride heads into Clayton
Waffle House employees rescue children from fatal crash
Mom angry at school for giving daughter birth control implant
Skipping the fine print could leave you stuck in a bad deal
More TOP STORIES News