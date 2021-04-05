body found

Body found less than a mile from NC State University's campus in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A death investigation is underway in Raleigh after a body was discovered less than a mile from NC State University's campus on Sunday evening.

Just before 7:15 p.m., Raleigh officers were called for a welfare check to the 1500 block of Hillsborough Street, which is in the same block as the North Carolina Republican Party.



On arrival, officers found the body of a "deceased adult."

No information was provided on the victim at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countync state universityraleigh newsbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
2 arrested after man's body, vehicle found in Sanford ditch
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
Waste management workers find man dead off Fayetteville roadway
Police investigating after body found outside Durham hotel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of teen who went missing while swimming in Falls Lake recovered
Newton Grove officer killed in Sampson Co. crash days before birthday
Easter sunrise service gives option for worship amid pandemic
8 displaced, cat rescued from fire at Raleigh townhome
Woman severely injured in domestic assault in Efland, deputies say
Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women's NCAA title
North Carolina deputy dies after month-long battle with COVID-19
Show More
What to know before laminating COVID vaccine card
Chapel Hill police investigating armed robbery at PNC Bank
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
2 men critically injured in 2 Durham shootings
NY woman struck, killed in Cumberland County hit-and-run: NCSHP
More TOP STORIES News