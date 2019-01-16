Body found near neighborhood clubhouse in Harnett County

A landscaping crew found a body in a wooded area in Harnett County around noon Wednesday.Harnett County Sheriff's Office said the body was found near the clubhouse of the Lexington Plantation neighborhood in Cameron.Deputies said they have no information about how the person died, but they "feel confident in saying that this appears to be an isolated incident." Investigators said they did not believe anyone in the area was in danger.ABC11 has a crew on the way to the scene.