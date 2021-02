EMBED >More News Videos Authorities found a body Monday morning in Raleigh near the Neuse River.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities found a body Monday morning in Raleigh near the Neuse River.The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the body was located around 11 a.m. in the 5400 block of Allen Drive, off of Old Milburnie Road near the Neuse River.ABC11 has a crew on the scene and Chopper 11HD flying overhead.Law enforcement said it is working to identify the body at this time.Stay with ABC11 on air and online for updates.