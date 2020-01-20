Body found on front lawn of Durham home in deadly shooting: Police

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police found a man in front of a home on Monday morning in a deadly shooting.The man was discovered on the front lawn of a home on Walton Street near Wedgedale Avenue just after 5 a.m. He died from his injuries at the hospital.Police confirmed there's an alleged shooter inside the home, with reports of a standoff situation. Police are still at the scene as of 7:15 a.m.We're working to learn more about what led to the incident.