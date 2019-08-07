Body of 15-year-old swimmer recovered from Falls Lake after she tried to rescue father, sheriff's office says

UPDATE: the sonar equipment has identified two areas of interest. Durham and Youngsville divers are going in Falls Lake to search for the missing 15-year-old girl. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/vn6ZGbaor6 — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) August 7, 2019

.@WakeSheriff on-scene of a missing swimmer in Falls Lake, right off of New Light Road and Ghoston Road @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/sdMNf79RaM — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) August 6, 2019

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- First responders located the body of a swimmer who went missing at Falls Lake on Tuesday.The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old girl' body was found Wednesday afternoon.According to investigators, witness said a 10-year-old boy was struggling to swim. The girl's father then jumped in the water to help.The man was able to get the 10-year-old boy out safely but then needed assistance.Officials said the 15-year-old girl jumped in the water to help her father but then vanished.It all happened at a small beach off New Light Road near Ghoston Road."All we can tell you is we need to pray for this family," said Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Eric Curry.The Apex Dive Team, Durham County Dive Team and wildlife officials all assisted in the recovery effort.