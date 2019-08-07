Body of 15-year-old swimmer recovered from Falls Lake after she tried to rescue father, sheriff's office says

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old girl' body was found Wednesday afternoon.
According to investigators, witness said a 10-year-old boy was struggling to swim. The girl's father then jumped in the water to help.
The man was able to get the 10-year-old boy out safely but then needed assistance.
Officials said the 15-year-old girl jumped in the water to help her father but then vanished.
It all happened at a small beach off New Light Road near Ghoston Road.
UPDATE: the sonar equipment has identified two areas of interest. Durham and Youngsville divers are going in Falls Lake to search for the missing 15-year-old girl. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/vn6ZGbaor6— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) August 7, 2019
"All we can tell you is we need to pray for this family," said Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Eric Curry.
.@WakeSheriff on-scene of a missing swimmer in Falls Lake, right off of New Light Road and Ghoston Road @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/sdMNf79RaM— Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) August 6, 2019
The Apex Dive Team, Durham County Dive Team and wildlife officials all assisted in the recovery effort.