Body of 6-month-old baby at center of Amber Alert found in Charlotte cemetery

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a missing 6-month-old baby at the center of an Amber Alert was found dead early Saturday.
WSOC reported officers responded to Sharon Memorial Park just after 4 a.m. and found a deceased infant, who was later identified as 6-month-old Chi-Liam.
Authorities said Chi-Liam and his mother Tamara Brown were reported missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews around 10 p.m. Thursday.
Brown was found overnight Saturday but Chi-Liam was not with her, WSOC reported.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Brown for robbery and assaulting government employees.
Brown and her baby were last seen noon Friday in uptown Charlotte.
This is an ongoing investigation.
