RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after the body of a man was found Sunday morning on N. Person Street.Officers arrived in the 500 block of N. Person Street before 11 a.m. and found the body of a 40-year-old man, according to Raleigh police.Officials said no signs or indications of violence have been found at this time.An investigation is underway.