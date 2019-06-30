body found

Body of man in his 80s recovered from Durham pond, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a man in his 80s was recovered from a pond in Durham Sunday morning, according to a release from Durham police.

Fire officials said crews responded to a drowning call near 205 Emerald Pond Lane shortly after 8 a.m.

The man, who has not been identified, was reportedly dead when officials arrived.

Police said the man suffered from a cognitive impairment and had wandered off from a senior living community.

"We are devastated and deeply saddened to learn of the incident that took place near the Emerald Pond Independent Living community. Our hearts and sympathies go out to the family during this difficult time," Holiday Retirement said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

