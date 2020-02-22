amber alert

Body of missing 6-month-old baby found in east Charlotte cemetery; mother arrested

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a missing 6-month-old baby at the center of an Amber Alert was found dead early Saturday.

WSOC reported officers responded to Sharon Memorial Park just after 4 a.m. and found a deceased infant, who was later identified as 6-month-old Chi-Liam.

Authorities said Chi-Liam and his mother Tamara Brown were reported missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Brown was found overnight Saturday but Chi-Liam was not with her, WSOC reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Brown for robbery and assaulting government employees.

Brown and her baby were last seen noon Friday in uptown Charlotte.

Amber Alert issued for 15-month-old girl missing since December in Tennessee

This is an ongoing investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccharlotteamber alertmissing childrenmother arrestedcharlotte news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Community remembers Faye Swetlik at memorial service
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black ice threatens most central NC drivers into Saturday morning
Forensic genealogy helps crack 21-year-old cold case
Clinton High plans to honor teen killed in Dunn Cook Out shooting
Community remembers Faye Swetlik at memorial service
Pedestrian struck on Main St. in Rolesville
Now Open: Raleigh artist creates custom shoes featuring your dogs
Costco cracking down on food court access
Show More
Kolcraft infant sleeper accessory recalled for safety concerns
Dad's marijuana use could affect child brain development: Study
Car crashes into Raleigh Wing Stop
Lindberg trial emerging as issue in governor's race
Silent Sam will not return to UNC campus
More TOP STORIES News