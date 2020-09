EMBED >More News Videos Four surfers and a lifeguard entered the water, attempting to recuse the men on a strand of beach near Ship Wreck Lane.

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. -- The body of a Montana man washed up on Caswell Beach early Friday, officials said.Caswell Beach police said that the body of Jon Eden, 78, of Bozeman, Montana, was found early Friday morning on the Caswell Beach strand. Officials said that Eden was a frequent visitor to Caswell Beach but had no other known ties to Brunswick County.The exact cause of Eden's death has yet to be determined.