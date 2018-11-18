MISSING PERSON

Body of Mooresville teacher killed in Mexico recovered, according to Facebook post

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of an American hiker missing in northern Mexico says that the state government has informed it that he was killed by a criminal organization.

MEXICO CITY --
The Facebook page dedicated to the search for missing Mooresville teacher Patrick Braxton-Andrew says his body has been recovered in Mexico.

"It is with a sense of relief that we are able to confirm that Patrick's body has been recovered and we will be able to bring him home soon," the post says.



The family of the hiker, who went missing in northern Mexico, says that the state government has informed it that he was killed by a criminal organization.

A statement from the family of 34-year-old Patrick Braxton-Andrew thanked Chihuahua state authorities for aiding in the search.

Thursday's statement says "authorities are searching for those responsible to bring them to justice."

Braxton-Andrew taught Spanish at Woodlawn School in Mooresville, North Carolina.

A page set up for him says he "died doing what he loved - traveling and meeting people."

Braxton-Andrew was last seen alive by hotel staff on Oct. 28 in Urique, a former mining village at the base of one of the many canyons that make up Mexico's Copper Canyon National Park.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personnorth carolina newsmexicoteacherNC
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
MISSING PERSON
Coast Guard searching for missing boater in Edenton Bay
49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium
2-year-old goes missing from Texas park; mother charged
11 years later, Stacy Peterson's family still left with questions
More missing person
Top Stories
Road reopens following fatal multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Lawsuit: Yale removed student who was depressed from campus
World Day of Remembrance held in Raleigh for deceased drivers
Watch the full ABC11/Leith Cars Raleigh Christmas Parade
Man receives light sentence for raping a dying woman
Panthers go for 2 and fail late and lose 20-19 to Lions
Korean War vet gets high school diploma at 93
Plastic in your poop? Scientists say they've found it
Show More
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
Arizona shelter searching for owner of bedazzled pigeon
WATCH: Highlights from the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Man charged in fatal motorcycle crash in Fayetteville
Coast Guard searching for missing boater in Edenton Bay
More News