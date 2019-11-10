homicide investigation

Raleigh police investigating after person shot, killed overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a body was dropped off at WakeMed with gunshot wounds overnight.

Officers were dispatched to Beverly Drive just after 3 a.m. but shortly after were notified a deceased person with gunshot wounds was dropped off at WakeMed.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
