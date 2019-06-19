Body of retired UNC professor who went missing during swim competition found in Hudson River

NEW YORK -- Medical examiners are working to determine what caused the death of a marathon swimmer who disappeared during a race down the Hudson River off New York and New Jersey.

Police say Dr. Charles van der Horst's body was found near the New York City side of the George Washington Bridge on Tuesday, four days after the retired UNC medical school professor was reported missing near the bridge.

The 67-year-old was taking part in a multi-stage, 120-mile swimming race.

The organization running the event said safety protocols were in place.

Van der Horst retired from the medical school at UNC, where his career encompassed clinical medicine, teaching and AIDS research.

"The UNC School of Medicine is shocked and saddened at the news Dr. Charles Van Der Horst has been reported as missing following a multi-day swimming race in New York's Hudson River. Our thoughts are with Dr. Van Der Horst's family at this time," a statement from the UNC School of Medicine said over the weekend.

His funeral was held Tuesday in North Carolina.
