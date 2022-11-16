'Exceptional job': Bodycam video shows Kansas police officers pull woman from fiery crash

Bodycam video shows Leawood police officers pull a woman from a fiery Kansas crash. She was trapped under an SUV engulfed in flames.

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Body camera video captured an intense rescue after a crash and ensuing fire in Kansas earlier this week.

The video begins as the fifth officer arrives at the scene. An SUV is engulfed in flames, KMBC reported.

That's when police spot a victim through the smoke and flames.

It's Monday around 2 p.m.

The 51-year-old is trapped under the SUV.

RELATED: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at California restaurant fend off attacker who was choking woman

Her legs are half out.

"Very exceptional job by them and our fire inspector that was on the scene to have those things accomplished before the fire truck got there," said Jarrett Hawley, deputy chief with Leawood fire.

The cause of the crash is under investigation - whether it was a medical emergency, mechanical failure or something else.

Thanks to first responders, the woman is expected to live.

"I think it's true with any first responder, and it sounds trite, ultimately we all want to help people and we're all drawn to the job for that reason," Leawood police Capt. Brad Robbins said.