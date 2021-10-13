boeing

Boeing mandate requires COVID vaccine for employees

Boeing vaccine mandate affects 125K US employees
EMBED <>More Videos

Boeing mandate requires COVID vaccine for employees

SEATTLE -- The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.

The Seattle Times reports the deadline for workers at the aerospace giant is Dec. 8.

"Compliance with these requirements is a condition of employment," states a Boeing internal presentation from Tuesday viewed by the newspaper. "Employees who are unable to meet these requirements ... may be released from the company."

Employees can request exemptions "due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief." Any employee granted such an exemption will have to "undergo frequent testing for COVID-19" and be ready to "present a negative test result upon request."

The policy will apply to roughly 125,000 U.S.-based employees company-wide, with about 57,000 of those in Washington state.

Jon Holden, president of International Association of Machinists (IAM) District 751, in his message to members in the October issue of the union paper, wrote that "the reality is our members are polarized on this issue."

RELATED: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans any COVID-19 vaccine mandates - including for private employers

"It is our responsibility to defend and advocate for all our members," Holden added. And though he noted that he and his family are vaccinated, the union must also defend "those who can't or won't accept the vaccine."

The white-collar union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), said in a statement Tuesday it is engaging with Boeing "to ensure implementation gives proper consideration to members' concerns."

Boeing may face more resistance to the new policy in Republican-controlled states.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring private companies or any other entity from requiring vaccines.

Boeing has more than 5,000 employees in Texas. It has about 32,000 more at facilities in Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswashingtonboeingcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BOEING
Boeing test flight to International Space Station scrubbed
New issue found in Boeing 737 Max planes
FAA issues emergency inspections for Boeing 737 aircraft
Boeing workers say 'clowns' designed plane: Report
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect calls 911 after shooting of roommate
NC Lt. Gov. ups LGBTQ criticism from 'filth' to 'child pornography'
New FDA guidance pressures food makers to use less salt
Unsupported 'sickout' claims take flight amid Southwest woes
Fayetteville officer hit, dragged down road by hit-and-run suspect
Seeing empty shelves at grocery stores? Multiple reasons why
Show More
Here are some ways to save money on NC State Fair tickets this year
No need to space out COVID-19 and flu vaccines, CDC says
Garden statues turn out to be ancient Egyptian relics, sell for $265K
UNC students spend 'Wellness Day' checking in on each other
LIVE: William Shatner on cusp of blasting into space
More TOP STORIES News