Ethiopian Airline crash: Boeing stock tumbles day after 737 Max 8 crash

EMBED <>More Videos

2 black boxes recovered from Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Boeing's stock plunged 7 percent Monday as aviation authorities in China, Indonesia and Ethiopia ordered airlines to ground their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes the day after one crashed in Ethiopia, killing all 157 people on board.

The crash of the Ethiopian Airlines jet shortly after it took off from Addis Ababa on Sunday is drawing renewed scrutiny of the plane just four months after a similar crash of the same model that killed 189 people in Indonesia.

FULL STORY: Investigation underway after Boeing 737 Max 8 crashes, kills 157 in Ethiopia

"Safety is our number one priority and we are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this accident, working closely with the investigating team and all regulatory authorities involved," the company said in a statement.

Boeing's stock fell to $391.80 in afternoon trading.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
us worldplane crash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Duke doctors: Routine eye exam could one day diagnose Alzheimer's
911 call released after car stolen with children inside in Clayton
Former Miss Teen Universe, 20, dies after suffering heart attack
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
Police: Fla. woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Horse in the bed of pick-up truck going 70 MPH on highway
Bill would allow pets inside NC taprooms
Show More
Rabid raccoon found near Woodcroft Trail in Durham
Woman charged with DWI in motorcycle crash that killed paratrooper
IHOP Free Pancake Day returns Tuesday
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
More TOP STORIES News