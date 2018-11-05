CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --A main water line outside of OWASA's Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant broke Monday morning, causing customers in Chapel Hill and Carrboro to limit their water usage.
Please limit use to drinking and basic hygiene. We need to conserve the water in the system as we work to isolate and repair the break.— Orange Water & Sewer (@OWASA1) November 5, 2018
Officials said the break is actively draining OWASA's water storage, so customers are encouraged to boil their water.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will be dismissing students early Monday. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30; middle schools will dismiss at 12; high schools will dismiss at 1.
UNC-Chapel Hill has also canceled classes for the day.
Classes are cancelled and all non-mandatory operations are suspended; only mandatory employees must report to or remain at work. Non-faculty (staff) non-mandatory employees must not report, or must leave campus.— UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) November 5, 2018
Crews are working to isolate and fix the break.
Jones Ferry Road is closed between Bim Street and Barnes Street in Carrboro.
Officials are unsure what caused the break.
Customers should monitor OWASA's website for updates.