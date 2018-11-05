Boil water advisory issued for customers in Carrboro, Chapel Hill after water main break

A water main break outside of the OWASA plant is causing limited water usage for customers in Chapel Hill and Carrboro.

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
A main water line outside of OWASA's Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant broke Monday morning, causing customers in Chapel Hill and Carrboro to limit their water usage.


Officials said the break is actively draining OWASA's water storage, so customers are encouraged to boil their water.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will be dismissing students early Monday. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30; middle schools will dismiss at 12; high schools will dismiss at 1.

UNC-Chapel Hill has also canceled classes for the day.



Crews are working to isolate and fix the break.

Jones Ferry Road is closed between Bim Street and Barnes Street in Carrboro.

Officials are unsure what caused the break.

Customers should monitor OWASA's website for updates.
