Three additional Carrboro locations, affecting about 75 customers, are still under the advisory and have been notified directly.
The incident impacted tens of thousands of people as crews rushed to make repairs.
The break sent water gushing outside the OWASA's Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant for much of the day.
Lots of work going on right now by @OWASA1 to fix this broken water main. Some good updates to tell you about at 11. You can flush your toilet now. #ABC11 @chapelhillgov @CarrboroTownGov pic.twitter.com/wWV1JsLK00— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 6, 2018
- Water storage is improving. OWASA lifted a conservation advisory at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, but encourage residents to continue to boil their water before use.
- Engineers are testing water samples for potentially harmful bacteria and expect results by Tuesday evening. Please continue to boil water until further notice
- Some customers may see discoloration in their water.
- As of 3 p.m. Monday, crews isolated the water line break on Jones Ferry Road and are continuing to identify whether other parts of the system have been affected.
- A secondary water line break occurred at 4 p.m. Monday in Carrboro affecting 24 customers. OWASA is on-site repairing the line.
It caused Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools to dismiss students early, UNC-Chapel Hill to cancel classes for the day and UNC Medical Center to redirect trauma patients.
UNC-Chapel Hill also canceled classes for Tuesday through 5 p.m.
Classes are cancelled and all non-mandatory operations are suspended; only mandatory employees must report to or remain at work. Non-faculty (staff) non-mandatory employees must not report, or must leave campus.— UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) November 5, 2018
Please limit use to drinking and basic hygiene. We need to conserve the water in the system as we work to isolate and repair the break.— Orange Water & Sewer (@OWASA1) November 5, 2018
Residents coped with the unexpected inconvenience as well as they could Monday.
Joyce Englehart's son had a liver transplant at UNC Hospital on Friday.
"I was concerned, but our daughter called us and said can you pick up some water so we stopped and got six or seven bottles of water and brought them up to him is all. As long as they have it to drink," Englehart told ABC11. "We were just talking to the nurses that said that they were concerned. They're concerned mostly because of dialysis and stuff -- the things that are urgent.
"Thank God he's post-operative, so that's good," she added.
This is what many people are doing tonight to cook dinner. Boiling water for just about everything. @OWASA1 says water storage levels are increasing and are at near normal levels. They urge you to use water wisely. #ABC11 #owasa @chapelhillgov @CarrboroTownGov pic.twitter.com/j8ixRLF1jg— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 6, 2018
Lauren Ord, a UNC medical student who is also studying public health had to boil water to make dinner Monday night
"There's so many operations that we don't think about on a day-to-day basis that we use water - that running the hospital alone could deplete the water supply," Ord said. "Sanitation of water is definitely one of the modern things - public health issues that have saved millions of people's lives and now we take it for granted that I can't just turn on the water, faucet and drink it.
"For one day, it's like oh it's happening, it's pretty inconvenient but if this were to go on for an entire week, it would be really sad," she added.
Officials said the break was actively draining OWASA's water storage so customers were encouraged to boil their water.
"The water levels in our storage tank were starting to decrease which is why we asked our customers in Carrboro and Chapel Hill to start conserving water," said Linda Low of OWASA. "What happens when water system pressure decreases, it has a chance of back-flow water entering the system, and it was at that point that we asked our customers to boil their water to ensure the water remains very safe to drink."
UNC Medical Center released the following statement regarding their operations for Tuesday:
"Following Monday's OWASA water main break, the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill is in the process of returning to normal operations throughout the day on Tuesday, November 6th. OWASA customers are still under a boil water order, but the hospital is able to operate under these conditions using bottled water and alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
The Medical Center has resumed accepting emergency cases and is accepting transfers on a case-by-case basis.
UNC Health Care clinics in the Chapel Hill area will resume normal operations today at noon.
The Medical Center is providing bottled water for use by patients and staff until final water quality testing is confirmed by OWASA. In the meantime, we are directing, patients, guests, and employees at UNC Medical Center and our outpatient clinics served by OWASA not to drink tap water or use it for hygiene purposes.
There are no longer limitations on visitation at the Medical Center."
Jones Ferry Road is closed between Bim Street and Barnes Street in Carrboro.
Officials are unsure what caused the break.
"We understand water is essential for life at home and in businesses and so any incident we take very seriously," Low said. "This was a large event because of the fact that our water storage levels dropped so quickly. As I mentioned, it was a rather large pipe (20 inches)."
Customers should monitor OWASA's website for updates.