Bojangles Camo Big Bo Box fundraiser brings in $818K to fund scholarships for military families

Bojangles donated $818,500 to Folds of Honor following its Camo Big Bo Box promotion for Military Appreciation Month.

The North Carolina-based fast food restaurant pledged to donate $1 for every Camo Big Bo Box sold in May. The final donation took place Sept. 23.

Bojangles hoped to raise $750,000. Instead the restaurant exceeded that goal!

The money translates into 163 educational scholarships to be awarded this year. The scholarships are available for students of all ages.

Folds of Honor has awarded more than 35,000 scholarships (totally $160 million) since 2007. The group gives the scholarships to spouses and children of military members who died or became disabled while serving the United States.

Bojangles said it looks forward to partnering with Folds of Honor again in the future.

