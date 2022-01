From bologna - to beauty. A new skin-care mask is on the market today - inspired by bologna.Oscar Mayer is partnering with a Korean beauty company to create this limited edition mask that looks just like the lunch meat.Keep in mind - it's not actual bologna. The companies say the face sheets promote skin elasticity and improve hydration.The packaging looks similar to a pack of bologna, complete with the Wienermobile.The masks are on sale now on Amazon for $5 each, and only while supplies last.