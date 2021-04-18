Investigation underway after bomb threats reported at 3 Durham, Knightdale and Zebulon Walmart stores, authorities say

#BREAKING @TheDurhamPolice investigate a bomb threat at the @Walmart on Glenn School Road. The store’s evacuated while police search for any possible devices inside. We have a crew there and will update the investigation on air and online. @ABC11_WTVD — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) April 18, 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities said bomb threats were reported to three different Walmart stores in the Triangle Sunday.Durham police said the Walmart on Glenn School Road was evacuated while officials searched for any possible devices inside.The Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 Knightdale police also were investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart at 7106 Knightdale Boulevard. That store was evacuated.The sheriff's office told ABC11 it were notified of the possible bomb threat at the Knightdale Walmart around 8:30 a.m. and was called in to assist local police in the investigation.Officials told ABC11 no devices were found at the Knightdale Walmart but said it was too early to tell if the incident was connected to the other reported bomb threats in other parts of North Carolina.Just after 12 p.m., Wake County authorities told ABC11 Zebulon police are investigating another bomb threat at the Walmart at 841 East Gannon Avenue.ABC11 crews on the scene said the Knightdale and Zebulon locations have let employees back inside.